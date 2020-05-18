Macy’s Tucson Mall reopens its doors Monday

TUCSON - Macy’s Tucson Mall is reopening to customers Monday.

The store will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are offering contact-free curbside pick-up.

Macy’s implemented safety procedures to comply with the CDC’s recommended protocol. This includes frequent cleaning in trafficked areas and on hard surfaces and maintaining 6 feet between all customers and employees.

Employees will wear face coverings. In addition, the retailer also implemented a wellness check policy for employees.

For more information, visit macys.com/social/COVID-19.