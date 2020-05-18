JCPenney to reopen Tucson store Wednesday amid bankruptcy announcement

TUCSON - With Tucson-area malls preparing to open this week, JCPenney announced it will officially reopen the doors of its southside store on Wednesday.

On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey officially allowed the Stay-At-Home executive order to expire, allowing stores to reopen after they were prompted to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As other states implemented similar protocols across the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic forced JCPenny stores to close majority of its locations, pushing the company into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. according to the Associated Press.

Despite the company's recent announcement to close about 192 stores by February 2021, the major retailer announced Monday that it will officially open its store located at 5265 S. Calle Santa Cruz on Wednesday.

The company said it will implement "new and enhanced safety protocols and precautions we’ve put in place" and "frictionless shopping for customers, including contact-free curbside pickup" when they reopen at noon that day.

“We are thrilled to welcome our associates and customers back to JCPenney in Tucson, and our top priority remains on the health and safety of our associates, customers, and communities,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores at JCPenney. “We want to ensure everyone is safe and feels comfortable as we continue to provide an engaging shopping experience.”

During the pandemic, JCPenney said this store will be open Monday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tucson and Park Place malls are scheduled to reopen Tuesday. The company did not mention any specifics regarding its stores at those locations in their inertial release.

According to the Associated Press, JCPenney currently operates 850 stores and employs nearly 90,000 workers. With an additional 50 stores scheduled to also close in 2022, the Associated Press reported just over 600 locations will remain open at this time.

At this time, it is unclear if the closures will affect any stores in the Tucson area.

For more information, visit jcp.com.