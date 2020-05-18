Democrats: President Trump fires watchdog who was investigating Saudi Arabia arms sale

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats say the State Department inspector general whom President Donald Trump fired last week was investigating possible impropriety in a massive arms sale to Saudi Arabia last year.

It adds new questions to the watchdog's abrupt dismissal.

Apart from suggestions the agency's independent watchdog was looking into allegations that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo may have improperly ordered staff to run personal errands, Democrats said Monday they believe ousted IG Steve Linick was probing the administration's override of congressional objections to push through a $7 billion Saudi arms sale.