Arizona logs 233 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

PHOENIX - State health officials reported six additional COVID-19-related death Monday morning. The statewide death toll is now 686.

Confirmed cases climbed to 14,170, with 233 new cases. That's 2,790 more cases than last Monday.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 212,784 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6 percent tested positive.

Five of the six reported deaths are in Maricopa County. Coconino County reported one death.

There are 1,825 cases in Pima County. The death toll remains at 157.

The data includes people who have recovered from the virus.

Deaths:

According to ADHS's data dashboard, 548 of the known deaths involved people age 65 or older.

26 between 20 - 44 years of age

33 between 45 - 54 years of age

78 between 55 - 64 years of age

1 younger than 20 years of age

ADHS said the state Testing Blitz will be expanded an additional two weeks.

