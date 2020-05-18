Arizona House Republicans push for bill to protect reopening businesses from lawsuits

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona House hope to rush through a bill this week protecting businesses that reopen from lawsuits by employees or patrons who contract coronavirus.

Minority Democrats object to the liability bill and a desire by many House Republicans to push a slew of bills unrelated to the virus.

Monday's moves come as lawmakers return to work following a two month recess triggered by the pandemic and the Senate remains shuttered after voting to adjourn for the year.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers said Monday that the protections are needed if businesses are to reopen and not be subject to litigation.