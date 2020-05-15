Yemen Officials: COVID-19 may be cause for more than 500 die over past eight days

CAIRO (AP) — More than 500 people have died over the past eight days in southern Yemen’s main city, Aden, many with breathing difficulties, city officials say, raising fears the coronavirus is spreading out of control, feeding off a civil war that has left the country in ruins, the Associated Press has learned.

A surge in deaths this month in north and south parts of the country has raised the nightmare scenario that the virus is spreading swiftly in a country with almost no capacity to fight it.

Yemen has been torn by a civil war, which has killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions, gutting the health care system.

Half of the health facilities are dysfunctional, and 18% of the country’s 333 districts have no doctors.