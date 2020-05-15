VIDEO: NJ T-Rex boy brings joy to neighborhood



This story is going to make you smile. Something we could all really use right now.

An 8-year-old found a unique way to lift his neighbor’s spirits.

One afternoon walk at a time, Brian Donohue introduces to a little boy who's truly, dinomite.

Of all the reactions we’ve seen people have to the coronavirus lockdown this just might the best.

James Hunt, is an 8-year-old from Florham Park.

A few times a week, probably 20 times or so since the lockdown began, he's gone out for his daily walk with his mom or other family members in the tyrannosaurs rex costume his sister used as a halloween costume last year.

"My plan when I go on walks like this is to make young, old, middle-age people really happy," he said.

Down Townsend Drive and onto Ridgedale Avenue. Neighbors wave. Drivers honk. And everybody smiles.

"I think its a wonderful wonderful thing for the neighborhood, for everybody," said John Modrowsky, a neighbor. "He's waving to me now. It just makes you feel good."

The neighborhood T-Rex passing by is just a regular feature of lockdown around here.

Something neighbors find themselves looking forward to when there's not much else.

"My mom just said 'what about if you wave to some cars.' And the first time I was like, no that's not going to happen. But then I kept doing it and doing it and I kept feeling I should wave at cars," the 8-year-old said. "And that turned out to be a simple act of kindness. I know that people love it. They're honking and they're like oh my gosh. There's a dinosaur."

But even at eight years old James is smart enough to know things like this are important right now.

"Even when coronavirus is over I'll still be making awesome acts of kindness," James said. "I'm probably going to do it. Even when coronavirus is over. Probably still going to do it."

James takes his walks around 4 p.m. after he's finished his online learning for the day.