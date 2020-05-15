VA says it won’t stop use of unproven drug on vets for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing growing criticism, the Department of Veterans Affairs says it will not halt use of an unproven malaria drug on veterans with COVID-19 but that fewer of its patients were now taking it.

In responses provided to Congress and obtained by The Associated Press, the VA insisted it never “encouraged or discouraged” its government-run hospitals to use the malaria drug on veterans for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump had heavily touted it for months without scientific evidence.

Still, it acknowledged that VA Secretary Robert Wilkie had wrongly asserted publicly without evidence that the drug had shown benefit on younger veterans.