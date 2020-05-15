Truckers protest at White House in opposition to lower shipping rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the sound of truck horns just south of the White House is a “sign of love” for him from truckers.

But the truckers are actually honking their opposition to low shipping rates. Trump said Friday in the Rose Garden that “they're protesting in favor of President Trump.”

The blaring of truck horns wafted across the Ellipse and into the sun-splashed garden, nearly drowning out some of the speakers.

But the drivers who lined Constitution Avenue with their big rigs didn’t come to Washington for Trump. They’re in the nation’s capital to protest low shipping rates that they say could force many of them out of business.