Some Arizona casinos reopened Friday as Stay-At-Home order expires

PHOENIX (AP) — Several Arizona casinos were partially reopening Friday with new sanitizing protocols and social distancing measures. The opening comes about two months after slot machines were shut down and gaming rooms were closed to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Hotel and Casino in Maricopa and Fort McDowell Casino near Fountain Hills were opening parts of their operations Friday morning as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order expires.

The three casinos operated by the Gila River Indian Community in the southern part of the greater Phoenix area were set to resume partial operations at midday.

Here in Tucson, Casino del Sol shared on its website that it plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 21. Desert Diamond has not yet released an open date.