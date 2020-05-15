PCSD honors its law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty with annual service

TUCSON - Every year, Pima County Sheriff's Department honors its law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

After 33 years of holding an annual service for these law enforcement officers, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a unique obstacle for the community to remember those who have fallen while protecting the county.

This year due to the pandemic, PCSD held a ceremony with limited attendance. The department broadcasted the service on Facebook to honor the 14 officers who have died.

Those who were honored this year are listed below.

Pilot Loren E. Leonberger

Deputy Timothy D. Graham

Corrections Officer Shannon D. Russell

Deputy Randall W. Graves

Deputy Ernest Calvillo

Deputy Jack R. Brierly

Deputy Rupert M. Hopkins

Deputy John D. Anderson

Deputy Clifford Nelson

County Ranger James A. Mercer

Deputy Joe W. Meeks

Deputy Riley Bennett

Deputy Milton McDowell

Deputy Andrew W. Holbrook

To watch the entire ceremony, click here.