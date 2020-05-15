PCSD honors its law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty with annual service
TUCSON - Every year, Pima County Sheriff's Department honors its law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
After 33 years of holding an annual service for these law enforcement officers, the COVID-19 pandemic presented a unique obstacle for the community to remember those who have fallen while protecting the county.
This year due to the pandemic, PCSD held a ceremony with limited attendance. The department broadcasted the service on Facebook to honor the 14 officers who have died.
Those who were honored this year are listed below.
- Pilot Loren E. Leonberger
- Deputy Timothy D. Graham
- Corrections Officer Shannon D. Russell
- Deputy Randall W. Graves
- Deputy Ernest Calvillo
- Deputy Jack R. Brierly
- Deputy Rupert M. Hopkins
- Deputy John D. Anderson
- Deputy Clifford Nelson
- County Ranger James A. Mercer
- Deputy Joe W. Meeks
- Deputy Riley Bennett
- Deputy Milton McDowell
- Deputy Andrew W. Holbrook
To watch the entire ceremony, click here.