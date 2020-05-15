PCDH issues health alert after fentanyl deaths rise to 32 in 2020

TUCSON - Pima County Health Department issued an alert to behavioral health and community providers Friday after the county released it experienced 32 fentanyl related deaths since the beginning of the year.

According to PCHD, this is the first time in county history that the number of deaths related to fentanyl surpassed the number of methamphetamine deaths.

Health professionals tracking this trend said the fentanyl have been increasing since early 2019 at a rate projected to raise the death total to 100 for 2020 alone.

We track overdose deaths, and have seen an alarming rise in deaths from fentanyl, with more people in their 20s dying from overdose,” said Mark Person, Health Department Community Mental Health and Addiction Program Manager. “If this trend increases, we tragically may see almost 50 deaths in that age group by the end of the year, which would be an 85 percent increase./

To help lower this growth, PCHD recommends residents to adhere to the following:

Storing all medications in a locked cabinet to prevent them from being taken or accidentally ingested by another adult or child they’re not intended for.

Properly disposing of expired or unused medication. This can help reduce the risk of prescription drug misuse or overdose and minimizes the introduction of pollutants into our environment. Safe disposal locations and events can be found at pima.gov/disposamed.

People who struggle with substance use disorders or use drugs recreationally should use fentanyl test strips before using any substance. Check with your local health care provider, pharmacy, or health plan for more information about how to obtain test strips in your area.

Those who are or may be close to people at high risk for substance misuse should consider having Naloxone, (also called Narcan) with them or storing this drug at home in case of an overdose emergency. Naloxone can potentially reverse an opioid overdose. The Health Department works with community partners to distribute Narcan to first responders and health providers who frequently encounter high-risk populations. High-risk people, and their friends and family, can obtain naloxone by calling 520-724-7973, talking to their primary care provider, or through most pharmacies.

Remembering that mental health and substance use are of particular importance during times of heightened stress and anxiety. Anybody struggling with substance use, difficulty coping with increased stress, or having feelings of hopelessness can call 520-622-6000 or 1-866-495-6795, text 838255, or visit pimahelpline.org. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of self-harm or suicide you can also contact the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-825. In the event that health and safety are in immediate jeopardy, call 911 immediately.

To view the complete health alert, visit pima.gov/health.