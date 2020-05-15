Medal of Honor recipient for saving lives in Afghanistan dies at age 41

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Former Army Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II, who received the Medal of Honor in 2018 for braving heavy gunfire to save lives in Afghanistan, has died at age 41.

Miranda Shurer said her husband, who was diagnosed with cancer three years ago, died Thursday in a Washington, D.C. hospital.

Shurer was a senior medical sergeant in the special forces in April 2008, when his team encountered heavy fire from enemy militants.

He stabilized one wounded soldier, fought his way up a mountain amid gunfire to helped other wounded team members and then joined the fight.

Shurer had received the nation’s highest military honor in a White House ceremony.