Delivery driver held against his will because of color of skin

(KFOR) An Oklahoma City appliance and furniture delivery driver says he was detained while doing his job simply because of the color of his skin.

Travis Miller, the delivery driver and father of two, was stopped and held against his will during the last stop of the day in the gated community of Ashford Hills in Northeast Oklahoma City, Monday afternoon.

He streamed the frightening encounter on Facebook.

“I gotta make it home to my family,” Travis Miller said during the standoff.

Travis Miller says several emotions were running through his mind when he was met head-on by two complete strangers who refused to allow him to pass.

One of them identified himself as Ashford Hills HOA president David Stewart.

“I felt it was race driven to me, like the two of us were out of place, like we don’t belong there,” Miller said Thursday.

Miller recorded it all and kept his seatbelt buckled the entire time.

“You don’t know if they are armed and you don’t know if he has a firearm on him or in the car,” he said.

Stewart has not responded when asked to comment on the encounter.

