Couple in Prescott Valley accused of child abuse, drug use

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Prescott Valley man has been arrested and accused of selling heroin and having his 3-year-old daughter in the vehicle with him during the transactions.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say 27-year-old Justin Horton is jailed on suspicion of child abuse, endangerment and numerous drug charges.

They say 29-year-old Amanda Horton is facing less serious charges.

Authorities served a search warrant last week at Justin Horton’s apartment in Prescott Valley and reported finding drugs, two rifles, a handgun and drug paraphernalia.

They say at least one firearm and many of the drug-related items were accessible to Justin Horton’s child.

The girl now is in the custody of the state Department of Child Safety.