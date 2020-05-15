Biden says he would not pardon Trump or block investigations

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic candidate Joe Biden says that if he wins the presidency he will not use his power to pardon Donald Trump or stop any investigations of Trump and his associates.

Biden told MSNBC on Thursday the president is not entitled "to direct a prosecution or decide to drop a case.”

Biden also says voters who believe the former Senate staffer who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s probably shouldn’t cast their ballot for him in November.

He says, "I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

Biden repeated his firm denial of Reade’s assertion that he assaulted her in a Senate hallway 27 years ago.