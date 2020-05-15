Arizona’s coronavirus cases pass 13,000

PHOENIX - Health officials report an additional 27 COVID-19-related deaths. The statewide death toll 651 as of Friday,

Confirmed cases climbed to 13,169, with 495 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 186,904 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6.2 percent tested positive.

The data also includes people who have recovered from the virus.

Maricopa County reported 10 of the 27 new deaths. Pima County reports 3 deaths. Navajo County reports 5 deaths, Apache 4 and Coconino reported 3 deaths. Mohave and Yavapai counties reported one death each.

Of the deaths, 518 involved people of age 65 or older. The actual number of people infected is likely much higher because many with mild symptoms don’t seek testing. The lack of widespread testing also makes it difficult to get an accurate count of COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he will allow his stay-at-home order to expire Friday. Earlier this week, he gave a green light for restaurants, gyms and public swimming pools to reopen.

