Small plane forced into emergency landing on east side

TUCSON - A small plane was forced to perform an emergency landing on the east side Thursday morning, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Officials said the aircraft landed on Redington Road near El Camino Rinconado.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

Traffic in the area has been restricted in connection to the emergency landing.

Details are limited at this time.

