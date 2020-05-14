Rick Bright testimony, ‘Obamagate’ dominate news coverage as ‘split-screen America’ returns

NEW YORK (AP) — If there was any doubt that U.S. news coverage during the pandemic would return to the familiar patterns of split-screen America, it's now removed.

The congressional testimony of Trump administration whistleblower Rick Bright on Thursday dominated coverage in one segment of the media.

Meanwhile, outlets that appeal to Trump supporters were heavily covering reports that former Obama administration officials were behind the ‘unmasking’ of Michael Flynn's discussions with Russians.

CNN, MSNBC spent hours covering Bright's testimony live on Thursday, while Fox News Channel only carried his opening statement live.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized media outlets for their ‘scant’ coverage of the Flynn story.