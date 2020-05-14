Four people attacked by bee swarm in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Emergency crews have been dispatched to Oro Valley Marketplace after four people were attacked by bees Thursday.

Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Police Department are currently on scene near the Sport Clips Haircuts store in the area.

Officials say the four people suffered minor injuries. One of the victims is a first responder with Golder Ranch.

All neighboring businesses are currently in shelter-in-place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

RELATED: Three dogs dead after attacked by aggressive bee swarm on southeast side

No further details have been released at this time.