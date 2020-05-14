Arizona reports 30 more deaths from COVID-19

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials report an additional 30 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, raising the statewide fatality total to 624 as of Thursday.

The Department of Health Services said there were 498 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, for a statewide total of 12,674. Of the deaths, 497 involved people age 65 or older. The actual number of people infected is likely much higher because many with mild symptoms don’t seek testing and many who did were turned away for months because of a testing supply shortage.

Gov. Doug Ducey said earlier in the week he will allow his stay-at-home order to expire Friday as he continues easing restrictions imposed to slow the outbreak.