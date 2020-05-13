Tumamoc Hill to reopen on Memorial Day

TUCSON — Tumamoc Hill will reopen to the public on Memorial Day.

However, visitors should expect changes. Hikers will need to wear face coverings and be at least six feet apart from others.

The popular hiking spot will be open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

People who are at increased risk for the virus can have preferential walking hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. This includes those over age 65 and people who have preexisting health conditions.

New arrows along the path, spaced 10 feet apart, will offer benchmarks to help people maintain physical distancing and direct the flow of foot traffic up and down the hill.

In addition, visitors are asked to limit group sizes to three people and use hand-sanitizing stations along the path.

Hikers are asked to skip touching the gate at the top of the hill – a tradition for many upon reaching the top.

For more information and the latest updates, visit the Tumamoc Hill website or Instagram.