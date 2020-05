TUCSON - A vulnerable 80-year-old man is missing, police say.

Barrington Russell was last seen leaving St. Mary's Hospital around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He resides in the 100 block of S. Linda Avenue.

Russell is described as a Black man, five-feet-six-inches tall. He weighs about 185 pounds and has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing brown shirt and pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.