Reid Park Zoo seeks community input as facilities around Tucson prepare to reopen

TUCSON - With Gov. Doug Ducey's Stay-At-Home order set to expire on Friday allowing all non-essential facilities to reopen, Reid Park Zoo is asking the public for input on when they would like to see the zoo reopen for business.

Back on March 17, the Tucson-area zoo announced it would close its 24-acre facility through the end of March to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community. After the governor implemented his original Stay-At-Home order on March 30, the zoo shared it will be closed indefinitely.

On Tuesday, Ducey announced that he will let the Stay-At-Home order expire and implement a new plan that allows businesses to reopen while implementing social distancing protocols to help continue lower the spread of the deadly virus.

To gauge the community's interest in reopening the facility, Reid Park Zoo launched an online survey Wednesday.

In the 23-question survey, the zoo asks for input on how when they should reopen and what protocols they should implement to help their patrons feel safe when revisiting the zoo.

To take the survey, click here.

For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org.