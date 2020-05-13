 Skip to Content

President Trump, GOP launch broad attack on Russia probe foundations

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Republicans are launching a broad election-year attack on the foundation of the Russia investigation.

That includes declassifying intelligence information to try to place senior Obama administration officials under scrutiny. The effort has been aided by a Justice Department decision to dismiss its prosecution of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The decision coincides with a far-ranging push by Trump and his Republican allies to reframe the Russia investigation as a “deep state” plot to sabotage his administration.

