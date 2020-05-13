 Skip to Content

Paul Manafort released from prison due to virus concerns

Paul John Manafort Jr. American lobbyist, political consultant and lawyer. He joined Donald Trump's presidential campaign team in March 2016 and served as campaign manager from June to August 2016. Sentenced in March 2019 for conspiracy and fraud to a total of 7.5 Years, Photo Date: 7/14/16

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released from federal prison to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement over concerns from the coronavirus.

Manafort’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, says his client was released Wednesday morning from FCI Loretto, a low-security prison in Pennsylvania.

Manafort had been serving more than seven years in prison after being convicted as part of the special counsel’s Russia investigation.

His attorneys had asked the Bureau of Prisons to release him to home confinement, arguing that he was at high risk for coronavirus because of his age and pre-existing medical conditions. 

