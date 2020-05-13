Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries after midtown crash

TUCSON - The motorcyclist seriously injured in Wednesday morning's collision in midtown has died, according to Tucson Police Department.

At around 10 a.m. Wednesday, 33-year-old Kyle E. Gabbard was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a crash near the intersection of East Sixth Street and North Plumer Avenue.

TPD said interviews with witnesses revealed that Gabbard was allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed on his 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Bike when he reportedly collided with a gray 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said Gabbard succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident shortly after arriving at the hospital.

TPD said Gabbard was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.

No charges or citations have been issued, so far. However, the investigation is on-going.

