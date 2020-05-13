 Skip to Content

Krispy Kreme to give graduating seniors dozen doughnuts

Krispy Kreme

Who needs a cap and gown when you've got free doughnuts?

Krispy Kreme has a deal for graduating seniors.

The company has a special "graduate dozen" available May 18 - May 24.

It includes a special selection of donuts and on Tuesday, grads can get it free!

Are you a 2020 high school or college senior?  Get a FREE 2020 Graduate Dozen on May 19 by visiting a Krispy Kreme shop and wearing or bringing something from the list below:

  • Cap and gown with 2020 tassel
  • Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
  • 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status
  • 2020 class ring
  • Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
  • Student photo ID featuring senior status
  • Other Class of 2020 senior swag

CNN Newsource

