Grand Canyon to increase access to South Rim

The Grand Canyon National Park is beginning to increase access to South Rim Viewpoints.

The South Entrance will reopen May 15 - May 18 for incoming traffic from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Last month, the park closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be limited day use access to:

The viewpoints at Pipe Creek Vista, Shoshone Point, Twin Overlooks, Duck on a Rock, Thor's Hammer, No Name Point and Navajo Point along East Desert View Drive. Vehicles will be directed to turn around at Navajo Point.

The picnic areas near Shoshone Point Pavilion, east of Yaki Road, Thor's Hammer and Buggeln Picnic area.

The restroom facilities located by the South Entrance Grand Canyon National Park sign, picnic area east of Yaki Road, Shoshone Point and Buggeln picnic area.

The following facilities and areas remain closed to visitors at this time:

South Rim's east entrance and Desert View area.

The Rim Trail, Greenway Trail system, inner canyon and all hiking trails.

Grand Canyon Village.

Center Road west from the South Entrance Road intersection; South Entrance Road north of Desert View Drive intersection; Yaki Point Road, Rowe Well Road and the USFS 310 Road.

The Colorado River, North Rim and Tuweep area.

Commercial services within the park remain closed.

Visitors exploring the South Rim should plan to be self-sufficient, bringing enough food and water during their trip as well as hand sanitizer.

The park also recommends arriving no later than 9:30 a.m. in case of traffic backups entering the park.

Once visitors enter the park, they can stay throughout the day; however, there are no overnight accommodations available.

Additional access is planned for visitors over Memorial Day weekend, which includes extending entrance station hours and access to more roads, hiking trails and viewpoints.

For more information, click HERE.