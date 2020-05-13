Downtown Tucson to hold 7th round of Gift Card Incentive Program

TUCSON - Downtown Tucson Apartments and Presidio Tucson are sponsoring another round of the Gift Card Incentive Program.

Round 7 goes live Friday at noon.

How it works?

People buy a gift card worth $35 for only $25. That $10 bonus incentive is made possible through the support of a sponsor.

Previous sponsors include the Downtown Tucson Partnership, Rio Nuevo (2 rounds), HSL Properties (2 Rounds), and Bourn Companies.

ROUND 7! Buy a gift card through the DTP Gift Card Incentive Program, and get more added for free thanks to Presidio Tucson and Downtown Tucson Apartments!! A special lunch hour round goes live this Friday, May 15 at noon. Get on https://t.co/ZH0XKwy7C3 this Friday to buy pic.twitter.com/0LZGqORM9b — Downtown Tucson (@DowntownTucson) May 13, 2020

Since the program began on April 3, $87,500 have been raised in sponsorships.

Downtown businesses expect to infuse about $210,000 after the seventh round.

“This program is giving our small and simple restaurant the funds we need to reopen our business after being dormant for so long," said Marcela Davila-Barley, co-owner of The Little One. "The promised funds offered through the federal government to cover payroll, rent and other bills have yet to arrive."

Downtown Tucson Partnership says businesses rely on this program to stay afloat.

Find a list of participating businesses on DowntownTucson.org.