Common launches #WeMatterToo urging jail releases amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy and Academy Award winning rapper Common and his criminal justice reform organization Imagine Justice has launched a campaign with dozens of advocacy and activist groups calling attention to the threat coronavirus poses on millions of people jailed or imprisoned in the U.S.

The campaign is dubbed #WeMatterToo.

It's urging authorities to do more to release people who have served the vast majority of their sentences and who are at higher risk from severe illness or death from the virus.

The campaign also calls on governments to provide funding for testing and housing for those who are released.