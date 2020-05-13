Best spot to watch Thursday’s flyover? DM releases flight path in tribute to COVID-19 first-responders

TUCSON - Wondering where the best spot to view the A-10s and F-16 when they take flight Thursday in tribute to the COVID-19 first-responders? Look no further.

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base released Wednesday the flight path for Thursday's 40-minute honor flight, which is set to begin at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday, the base announced a team consisting of two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-16 Fighting Falcons, will perform a flyover through the Tucson skies in tribute to those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the flight path, the aircrafts are expected to hit Green Valley at around 2:10 p.m. They will then circle around the Tucson area, reaching Marana by 2:20 p.m., crossing Catalina Highway at around 2:30 p.m. until stopping at DMFB, located on Tucson's southeast side.

Residents will be able to track the direct flight path in real-time by clicking here.

For more information, visit DM's Facebook page.