ASU professor presumed dead as authorities search for evidence in Phoenix landfill

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are searching a landfill west of Phoenix for evidence in the case of an Arizona State University professor who’s believed dead.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say Junseok Chae went missing earlier this year and investigators later determined he was the victim of a homicide.

They say their investigation has led them to the Northwest Regional Landfill in Surprise in a search for additional evidence in the case. Phoenix TV station KTVK reports Chae was an electrical engineering professor at ASU’s main campus in Tempe and joined the school’s faculty in 2005.

Sheriff’s officials say their investigation began March 25 and homicide detectives assumed the probe four days later.