Arizona’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rise by 440 to 12,176

PHOENIX - Health officials reported 32 more COVID-19-related deaths in Arizona on Wednesday. The statewide death toll is now 594.

Confirmed cases climbed to 12, 176, with 440 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 165, 810 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6.4 percent tested positive.

Maricopa County reports 22 of the 32 known deaths. Pima County reported 8 deaths. Navajo and Apache counties reported one death each.

The lack of widespread testing makes it difficult to get an accurate count of COVID-19 cases.

The data also includes people who have recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, gyms and public swimming pools may reopen Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey said on Tuesday. His stay-at-home order was set to expire Friday.

During a press conference, the governor warned that lifting the restrictions does not mean a return to a normal way of life.

RELATED: DIGGING DEEPER: Mayor Romero announces financial help os on the way for local businesses, non-profits.

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.