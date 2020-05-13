2 Tucsonans arrested in separate, unrelated luring attempts of minors for sexual purposes

TUCSON - Two men were arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety in late April in connection to two separate investigations into luring underage minors for sexual exploitation.

According to DPS, 33-year-old Juan C. Lopez and 18-year-old Luis A. Duarte were taken into custody after DPS detectives made contact with these men in two separate, unrelated incidents where they allegedly attempted to arrange a meeting with an underage victim for sexual purposes.

DPS said with the aid from U.S. Marshals Service Tucson Task Force, Lopez was taken into custody on April 27 for luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

Duarte, on the other hand, was arrested the following day on charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

“Protecting children from internet predators is a top priority for law enforcement everywhere, especially for our detectives assigned to the ICAC Task Force,” said Lt. Colonel Deston Coleman Jr., assistant director of the AZDPS Criminal Investigations Division. “Taking these predators off the street will go a long way toward making Arizona safer. We stand ready to assist communities across the state in protecting vulnerable children against these criminals.”