Supreme Court hearing clash over Trump tax, bank records

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up President Donald Trump’s bid to keep his tax, bank and financial records private.

The justices are hearing arguments by telephone in two cases about subpoenas from congressional committees and the Manhattan district attorney.

Tax returns have been made public by every other president in recent history.

Justice Samuel Alito raised concerns during questioning about whether a ruling validating the subpoenas would open the door to harassing future presidents.

The court has been meeting by phone this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.