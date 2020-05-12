NYC Mayor: More than 50 children diagnosed with inflammatory syndrome

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio says a total of 52 children in New York City have been diagnosed with an inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19 and another 10 cases are pending.

The mayor said Tuesday that of those 62 confirmed or possible cases, 25 have tested positive for the coronavirus and another 22 had antibodies for the virus.

One child has died. Children elsewhere in the U.S. and in Europe also have been hospitalized with the syndrome.

The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again — until at least early September. Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for shows through Sept. 6