More than 40 dogs, cats rescued from south side hoarding case

TUCSON - More than 40 animals were rescued by Pima Animal Care Center Tuesday after the pets were found living in poor conditions at a home on the south side.

According to PACC, animal rescue crews were dispatched to a home located near Fourth Avenue and 22nd Street on Tuesday in reference to a potential hoarding incident.

Animal protection officers who responded to the call said the home had poor living conditions, including strong odors permeating from the residence, "animal waste all over the floor" and high ammonia levels.

PACC said 40 dogs and three cats were taken under the care of the local shelter in connection to the case.

“The dogs’ owner is what we refer to as an overwhelmed caregiver,” said Kristen Hassen, Director of Animal Services. “While she loves her dogs, she has too many and was unable to provide appropriate care for them.”

Shelter officials said the dogs are all small to medium in size, varying in all ages. The dogs appear to be friendly and in good health.

However, some dogs are being groomed for some matting in their fur.

Here's video of them arriving at the shelter earlier today. Again, these pets will not immediately be available to foster or adopt, as they need to be cleared from the clinic. People who would like to adopt should keep an eye on the available pets list located at pima.gov/adopt In order to adopt a pet, interested parties should fill out an adoption survey located on the same page. https://webcms.pima.gov/cms/One.aspx?portalId=169&pageId=573719

PACC said these dogs will be available to foster or adopt once they are cleared by the clinic.

At this time, the shelter is asking people who have the space and time to adopt or foster one of the other 213 pets currently living at PACC.

For more information, visit pima.gov/animalcare.