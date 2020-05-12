Mom accuses Phoenix police of excessive force after son fatally shot in altercation

PHOENIX (AP) — The mother of a 29-year-old man killed by Phoenix police during a trespassing call filed a lawsuit alleging that officers pinned down her son before fatally shooting him.

The lawsuit filed Monday in the death of Hector Lopez alleged two officers used excessive force after approaching Lopez and his sister in May 2019 as they slept in a parked car.

Police have said both officers opened fire after Lopez grabbed a gun and pointed it at them. Phoenix officers shot 15 people last year, including 12 who died. Police declined to comment on the lawsuit.