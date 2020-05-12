 Skip to Content

Cox celebrates health care workers at TMC

New
8:07 am Coronavirus Coverage, Local News, News, Top Stories
Cox
Andrew Melendez
Man holds sign "Your hard work is not overlooked" on International Nurses Day at Tucson Medical Center.

Tuesday is International Nurses Day. It's the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, the first "professional nurse."

Nurses are heroes, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.

Cox celebrated health care workers at Tucson Medical Center Tuesday morning. The morning kicked off with a "Heroes Welcome" entryway.

Tucson Medical Center health care workers pose for photo on International Nurses Day 2020.

Then, Cox delivered food and treats to employees.

The TMC Foundation was awarded $5,000. It will go towards the hospital's COVID-19 emergency relief fund.

News 4 Tucson

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film