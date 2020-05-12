AZGFD: Leave baby wildlife alone

Arizona Game and Fish Department reminds the public to leave baby wildlife alone.

AZGFD encourages people to resist the urge to help seemingly abandoned animals, including baby birds and young rabbits.

Wildlife officials say parents are likely nearby and will return once humans have left the area.

“Picking up or ‘rescuing’ baby wildlife is often unnecessary and can have negative consequences," said Stacey Sekscienski, wildlife education program manager. "While the intention is well-meaning, the ‘rescue’ often results in a newborn or juvenile animal being taken from its parents, which are likely just out foraging for food and water."

“This can often leave a parent searching for its young, and wildlife raised by humans is less likely to survive if released back into the wild," Sekscienski added.

Once removed from the wild, some species may even have to be euthanized because they cannot be released back into the wild due to disease concerns.

In addition, zoos and other wildlife sanctuaries have limited space to hold them.

For more information on what to do if you encounter abandoned or injured wildlife, visit: www.azgfd.gov/urbanrehab.