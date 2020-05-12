Arizona’s coronavirus case count surpasses 11K

PHOENIX - Arizona reported an additional 20 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday. The statewide death toll is now 562.

State healths officials also reported 11,3736 confirmed cases, with 356 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 159,082 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6.5 percent tested positive.

Pima County is reporting 1,623 confirmed cases and two additional deaths. The death toll is 136.

Maricopa County reported 9 more deaths, bringing the total to 259.

Pinal County reported another death, bringing the total to 20.

Mohave and Apache counties reported one death each. Coconino County reported two and Navajo four.

It is important to remember that getting an accurate count of COVID-19 cases is extremely difficult given the lack of widespread testing. The data also includes people who have recovered from the virus.

