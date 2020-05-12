A-10s, F-16s to fly over Tucson in honor of COVID-19 first-responders

TUCSON - A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcons will soar through the Tucson skies on Thursday for a flyover tribute to COVID-19 first-responders.

As pilots across the nation holding tribute flyovers across the nation, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base shared Tuesday that their 355th Wing will follow the trend and perform a community flyover starting at around 2 p.m. The flyover will feature a four aircraft formation, including two A-10 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-16 Fighting Falcons.

Officials say the flyover is expected to last 40 minutes.

“Morris Air National Guard Base and Davis–Monthan Air Force Base recognize the healthcare personnel and first responders who are serving beyond measure during this trying time of the COVID pandemic,” said Col. Jeffrey Bulter, 162nd Wing commander. “We are extremely grateful for your service to the people of Tucson and the great state of Arizona.”

DM is scheduled to release its flight path on Wednesday on its Facebook page.

“We are honored to salute all the healthcare workers, first responders and civic leaders who are working tirelessly to flatten the curve in our community,” said Col. Michael Drowley, 355th Wing commander. “They are true heroes. We want everyone who sees us in the sky Thursday to know that our Airmen are flying with them in mind.”