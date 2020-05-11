Remainder of Tucson Roadrunners’ season officially canceled

TUCSON - Tucson Roadrunners' season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Hockey League announced the decision on Monday.

The Roadrunners, with a 36-19-1-2 record, have been crowned Pacific Division Champions for the second time in three seasons. All AHL statistics are deemed final as of March 12, 2020.

“We are very proud of our players and staff in Tucson,” said Roadrunners General Manager Steve Sullivan. “We had a very good 2019-2020 season, but unfortunately it ended unexpectedly. We were in first place since November and excited to compete for the Calder Cup. Starting now, all the work applied to this past season is now focused on preparation for 2020-2021, and our organization and individual goals will remain the same. Thank you very much to our fans and corporate partners for another great season of support in Southern Arizona. We greatly appreciate it.”