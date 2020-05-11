Pima County releases protective measures for restaurants with dine-in services resuming Monday

TUCSON - With the state lifting its restrictions on dine-in services on Monday, Pima County Health Department released a list of protective measures local eateries should adopt to help keep the community safe from COVID-19.

Last Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey elaborated the state's plans to reopen the economy after he extended the state's Stay-At-Home order through May 15. In that announcement, the governor said starting Monday, restaurants would be allowed to resume limited dine-in services. He said these eateries must also implement health protection measures and follow the CDC guidelines.

“With the governor allowing on-premises dining again, it is important that the public and the restaurant industry know what the County’s Public Health Department believes are the minimum standards for such operations to reduce the chances of exposure to COVID-19; and that those standards apply countywide,” said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia. “We understand the desire to get people back to work and lift some of these restrictions, but the pandemic is ongoing and the public needs to know the County and the restaurant industry are working cooperatively to keep people as safe as possible if they choose to dine on-premises. We are continuing to recommend that vulnerable individuals, including people over 65 and those who are medically compromised, continue to stay away from these venues, and that physical distancing continues everywhere in order to help prevent new infections. ”

With several local businesses set to open Monday morning, PCHD released the following protective measures that are strongly recommended for restaurants to follow to help continue to the efforts to lower the spread of COVID-19 throughout the county.

Minimum Employee, Vendor, Delivery Service and Patron health and wellness measures:

Wellness/symptom checks, including temperature checks for all restaurant personnel, vendors, contractors, third party delivery service workers, etc. as they arrive on premises and before opening of a restaurant

Cloth masks and gloves and frequent handwashing is required for all servers and restaurant personnel (except gloves not required for servers if hands are sanitized between servings)

Any patron exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is prohibited from entering the facility

Minimum restaurant operation measures:

Physical and electronic signage posting at the restaurant entrance of public health advisories prohibiting individuals who are symptomatic from entering the premises

Indoor occupancy limited to 50 percent or lower

Service by take out, reservation or call ahead seating only, including text and/or telephone notification of patrons requesting restaurant in-person service, allowing restaurant patrons to physical distance until called for service

Physical distancing of six feet minimum between tables

Clearly marked six-foot spacing marks throughout the restaurant, along entrances, hallways, restrooms and any other location within a restaurant

Parties no larger than 10 allowed per table and bar top seating is not allowed

Menus must be in a format that does not promote potential virus transmission e.g. menu boards, single use menus

Elimination of self-service stations including salad bars, buffets, soda refill stations, and table side food preparation

Expansion of outdoor service areas to increase physical distancing standards

Hand sanitizers available at entrances to the facility, restrooms and in employee work areas

Sanitize customer areas after each sitting with EPA-registered disinfectant, including but not limited to: Tables, Tablecloths, Chairs/booth seats, Table-top condiments and condiment holders

Post documentation cleaning logs online and at the entrance documenting cleaning of all public areas (inclusive of counter tops, door handles, waiting areas, etc.) at least every two to three hours

Additional measures to consider:

Restaurant personnel should have a national certification in food safety and handling, as well as specific training in the prevention of COVID-19

Implement touchless payment methods

According to PCHD, the department plans to ask Pima County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Health Code to implement and require the 15 measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pima County currently is reporting 1,602 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. While no new deaths were reported Monday, the county has experienced 134 deaths related to COVID-19.

