NBC News releases apology after President Trump calls for action following Attorney General Barr segment

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC News is apologizing for a ‘Meet the Press’ segment that cut a portion of an interview with Attorney General William Barr that left a false impression.

That has led to President Donald Trump calling for the network to fire the show moderator Chuck Todd.

The show was discussing the Justice Department's decision to drop its case against the president's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and referred to a CBS interview where Barr said of the decision that history is written by the winners.

Todd criticized Barr for not making the case that he was upholding the law, but, in fact, Barr went on to do that in his complete answer to the CBS reporter.