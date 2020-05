If you're looking for a reason to indulge in your favorite foods, look no further.

Monday is National Eat What You Want Day.

Observed every year on May 11, the day was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy of Wellcat.com to give people a much deserved break from their diets, with no regrets.

How will you celebrate National Eat What You Want Day?

Share your savory and sweet indulgences on social media with #eatwhatyouwantday.