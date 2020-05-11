Betty White to star in Christmas movie on Lifetime
Making life better, one Lifetime movie at a time.
At least for fans of Betty White and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The network just announced some new projects.
Everyone's favorite 98-year-old actress, Betty White will star in a Christmas movie.
There's no name yet but Betty will play a woman who helps get would-be Santas into shape, leaving everyone to wonder is she’s secretly Mrs. Claus
Then there's the third installment of Lifetime's program about Prince Harry and Meghan.
With a working title of "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.”
It's a look at parenthood and the unique challenges of being part of the royal family.
In addition to those projects, singer and actress Kelly Rowland will executive produce and star in a sequel to her 2019 flick "Merry Liddle Christmas."
Jamie Lee Curtis is also producing and starring in "How we Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story.”