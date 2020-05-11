Arizona: 6 more coronavirus-related deaths, 261 new cases

PHOENIX - The number of reported deaths from COVID-19 in Arizona has increased by 6. As of Monday, the statewide death toll is 542.

State healths officials also reported 11,380 confirmed cases, with 261 new cases.

Arizona Department of Health Services says 150,241 people have been tested for the coronavirus. About 6.7 percent tested positive.

Maricopa County reported 3 of the 6 deaths Monday.

Mohave County reported one death, with a death toll of 25. Coconino County reported another death, rising the total to 56. Navajo Nation reported another death, bringing the total to 37.

No deaths were reported in Pima County. The death toll remains at 134 with 1,602 confirmed cases.

Friday's increase of 67 reported deaths was the state's largest in a single day. AZDHS said roughly half of those were based on reviews of death certificates from as far back as April 12 because of new federal guidance.

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.