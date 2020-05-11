 Skip to Content

ADOT: Vote for your favorite Safety Message entry

Need a distraction? Arizona Department of Transportation has you covered.

Arizonans can now vote for their favorite sassy safety message.

Voters have until Sunday to pick one of the 12 finalists. To vote, visit azdot.gov/signcontest

More than 4,000 messages were submitted to the fourth Safety Message Contest.

The two finalists that receive the most votes will be displayed on Dynamic Message Signs statewide.

In 2015, ADOT began displaying unconventional safety message on overhead signs to encourage drivers to make better decisions behind the wheel.

